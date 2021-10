The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Nimo Gayad, 28, was last seen on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:28 a.m. in the University Avenue and Gerrard Street West area.

She is described at 5'7", 130lbs., thin build, dark complexion, long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie tied around her waist, a grey T-shirt, black running shoes, hair tied up in a ponytail with hair scarf.

Police are concerned for her safety.