Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan takes Raj Kundra’s name; Shamita Shetty reacts

Salman Khan is back to his usual flair with the new season of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Marking the Navratri festivities, Salman Khan was seen in a sky blue kurta pajama for the Weekend Ka Vaar and entertained the contestants and also schooled some of them.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salma Khan schooled Nishaant Bhat for supporting and not stopping Pratik Sehajpal from taking wrong decisions. He explained to him where he went wrong during the game and asked if he understood what he was trying to say to which the contestant said yes.

Salman then went on to talk to Karan Kkundra but addressed him as Raj Kundra instead. This caught Shamita Shetty by surprise but she eventually smiled as everyone started laughing at the joke. Shamita Shetty is Raj Kundra's sister-in-law. Raj Kundra has been in the news of late for his arrest in a pornography case. He is currently out on bail.

Shamita Shetty, who was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT, had entered the show while Raj Kundra was under arrest and her family was going through a tough phase. However, she said that she had already committed to the show and did not want to back out.

