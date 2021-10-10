Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn share unseen pictures from the sets of RRR to wish SS Rajamouli on his birthday

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli turns a year older day. The filmmaker is being showered with wishes on social media. Fans of the Baahubali director are eagerly awaiting his next directorial RRR. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran.

On Sunday, to wish Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared happy pictures from the sets of their film.

Ram Charan shared a picture of himself dressed as a police officer. He plays the role of Ramaraju in the film. In the picture, the two can be seen sharing a light moment. "I look up to him in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy birthday Rajamouli Garu," he captioned the picture.

Jr. NTR too shared a candid picture of him and Rajamouli from the sets of RRR.

Ajay Devgn also shared a picture with Rajamouli from the sets of the film. In the picture, the actor is seen in his costume and having a serious conversation with the filmmaker. "Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu. It's a memorable experience working & learning from you," he captioned the picture.

RRR is all set to release in theatres on January 7, 2021.

