The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Mattew Bueron, 22, was last seen on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 7 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue area.

He is described as 5'8", 180lbs, with a muscular build, black shaved hair and is clean shaven. He has a tattoo of Roman numerals on the left side of his neck.

He was wearing a brown leather jacket, khaki pants, and a black toque.

Police are concerned for his safety.