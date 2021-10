The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Matthew Malinsky, 24, was last seen on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 4 a.m., in the Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East area.

He is described as 5’10”, with a heavy build, 209 lbs., fair skin complexion, short dark brown hair, brown eyes, and unshaven beard. At this time, there is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.