Navkiran Films Police Foundation’s <em>Ladli Betiyaan</em> (UA) is the story of a mother (Alankrita Bora) who sets out on a journey to save her girl child (baby Sania) from the perils of the evils of society even as her armyman-husband (Yash Pandit) is fighting on the border for the motherland. B.S. Jogdand’s story is half-baked and does not have even a tenth of the impact it needed to have. The screenplay, written by Vaishnav Deva, B.S. Jogdand and Salim Khan, is so weak that it hardly moves the viewers. B.S. Jogdand’s dialogues are below the mark. Yash Pandit is okay as the armyman. Alankrita Bora does an average job as his wife. Surendra Pal is fair. Shalini Kapoor is ordinary. Vaishnav Deva’s direction is not half as sensitive as it needed to be. His music is fairly melodious. B.S. Jogdand’s lyrics are somewhat appealing. Sarfaraz Khan’s choreography is below the mark. Camerawork (Manoj Kumar, Arvind Shah and Kunal Jena) is weak. Komal Varma’s editing leaves a lot to be desired. On the whole, <strong>Ladli Betiyaan</strong> is a poor show.

