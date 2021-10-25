Panic in Bollywood over drug raids; all nocturnal activities come to a standstill

Who next? That seems to be the panic question that many star parents are facing right now. After Aryan Khan’s arrest and Ananya Pandey’s grilling there is a growing dread among star parents that the target maybe their child next.
For now all nocturnal activities have come to a standstill in the Hindi film industry.
“It’s Operation Clean-up time in the industry. All the filth will have to go. I don’t know if my son has ever done drugs. It’s a phase. So far that’s what I thought of it. Now it seems more like the end of all hope,” a star-father tells me.
Also Read: NCB says Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday’s Whatsapp chat reveal they discussed about arranging drugs
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply