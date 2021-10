The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jamie Regan, 39, was last seen on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 8 a.m., in the Wellington Street West and Strachan Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", with a medium build and has a full beard. He as wearing a dark coloured jacket, a dark green t-shirt, black pants, and a green toque.

Police are concerned for his safety.