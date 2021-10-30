When Shah Rukh Khan became a referee at Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s football match

Star kids Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have been best of friends since childhood. They often spend some good time together and have fun during their off-days. The star kids even played various games together during their childhood days. Aryan and Suhana are the children of Shah Rukh Khan while Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

A while ago, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback video of Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor playing football in a park. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen playing the referee for the kids in the match. He also declares Aryan and Shanaya as the captains of each team. Later in the video, Aryan tries to reason with his father in defence of his team. But, senior Khan goes on to cheer for Shanaya saying, “Yes Shanaya! it's a goal.” The actor even jokes, “This is our Indian way of getting into the football world cup final.”

Sharing the video on Instagram Maheep wrote, "Yaaaa shanayaaaa it’s a goallll #Not Always biased with the girls #NoOneLikeHiiim." Ananya who is seen wearing a pink jacket in the video couldn't stop cursing her choice of pink for the day. Taking toi the comments section Ananya wrote, “This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy."

Aryan Khan has been headlines since October 2 when he was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when the agency raided a cruise ship. On October 28, after three weeks in Arthur Road Jail, Bombay High Court gave bail to Aryan Khan. On October 30, Khan reached his home after papers and bail orders were cleared in jail.

