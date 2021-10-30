Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty rocks the 90s look; wins the style icon award

The Friday episode of Bigg Boss 15 was a bag full of fun and intense dramas. While the show saw a rough argument between Prateek Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash, there was a lighter moment in the night because of a fun task.

All the female contestants had to style their hair according to a given era. Shamita Shetty won the task and dazzled the screen with her look. The actress was given the 90s era as the challenge, which she totally nailed it.With the help of Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty gave a wavy twist to her hair. To complement the style, she opted for a denim dungaree with a shimmery golden top. The actress' look was inspired by her sister Shilpa Shetty who ruled the 90s with her performances.

The actress was awarded the Style Icon Award by Rajiv Adatia. Shamita Shetty stirred the audience with her performance on ‘Sundara Sundara’.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15: “What can I do if I’m born like this” – says Shamita Shetty after Salman Khan calls her the ‘Rani’ of the house

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results