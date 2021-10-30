Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar looks beautiful in pink Gauri and Nainika custom-made gown

Former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar looked ethereally gorgeous as she stunned the red carpet with a custom-made Gauri and Nainika gown that made a sweeping statement about her panache for style and élan!

Manushi has always been turning heads with her fashion sense but this uber chic appearance just takes it a notch higher. Her red carpet look has been styled by Shaleena Nathani, who also styles Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Manushi, who won the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, is getting the biggest launch for a Bollywood debutant with her being cast opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the much-awaited action entertainer Prithviraj.

