Bhumi Pednekar is Belle of the Ball in printed and flowy Gauri and Nainika dress worth Rs. 1.2 lakh

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is keeping her Instagram game on fire with stunning looks. She recently attended an awards ceremony looking like Belle of the Ball.

For the ceremony, she wore a flowy and printed Gauri and Nainika S-curve dress with trail and an OTT belt cinched to the waist. The dress is worth Rs. 1.2 lakh.

She accessorized the gorgeous gown a black belt and a pair of heart shaped earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery along with Christian Louboutin heels. She opted for a dewy glam look while keeping her hair in a bun. She captioned her post by saying, “Am floating.”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set for her upcoming films Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

