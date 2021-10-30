Katrina Kaif is a compelling vision in ice blue Anita Dongre saree worth Rs. 29,000 for Sooryavanshi promotions on Bigg Boss 15

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is trending all over the internet lately for her December wedding reports with actor Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, she is keeping mum on the reports and is busy with film promotions. For her appearance on reality show Bigg Boss 15 for the promotion of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty, she went desi.

She was seen setting a Diwali mood in a ice blue saree styled with a matching blouse with tasselled detailing at the ends made in a flowing, sustainable georgette. The Anita Dongre saree is worth Rs. 29,000.

She accessorized the look with a pair of silver danglers, multiple rings and a multilayered bracelet. For her makeup, she did a nude look with defined blue eyes while keeping her hair loose and curly. She captioned the post as “आज Bigg Boss पर #sooryavanshiincinemas Nov 5.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar which is releasing on this Diwali, 5th November in the cinemas.

