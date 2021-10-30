Urfi Javed goes bold at Filmfare Middle East Awards 2021, dons plunging neckline and thigh-high slit black gown

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is best known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. The Indian Television actress is super frequent on social media. She recently attended the award show in Dubai in bold avatar.

The actress wore a super stylish dress made by Dubai based designer Dar Sara. Dar Sara who is in the showbiz since the past several years has dressed up a lot of tinsel town celebrities and has achieved goodwill in the market owing to his work.

Coming back to the dress, Urfi wore a long shimmery strapless plunging neckline gown with thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with a minimal ring and a pair of black heels. For her makeup, she did a super glam look with defined eyes while keeping her hair loose and clean.

She captioned her reel as, “We put up this look in one day !

Cannot thank my team enough for making me look fabulous! My look for filmfare achiever’s night !” and another post as “This look. swipe right to see the entire look.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

