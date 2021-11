The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Huda Sayid, 19, was last seen on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 1 a.m., in the Flemington Road and Varna Drive area.

She is described as 5’2", with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black skirt, black head scarf, and a purple sweater.

No picture is currently available.

Police are concerned for her safety.