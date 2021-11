The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Pratekk Mukhija, 25, was last seen on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and is known to frequent the Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West area.

He is described as 5'6", 150lbs, with a medium build, short black hair, and has a full black beard and mustache.

Police are concerned for his safety.