Harry Styles Is A Policeman Living Dangerously

While handsome Zayn Malik is trying hard NOT to get attention, his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles is becoming a real movie star. One Direction broke up when Zayn left in 2015, and Harry went on to great success as a solo artist and also racked up four feature films. He finished My Policeman this summer and the story is fascinating. Harry plays a police officer in the 50’s who is happily in love with his girlfriend UNTIL the couple meets another man, who falls in love with Harry’s character. Harry has feelings for him too, and the threesome end up living together (remember, homosexuality was illegal in those days) – until jealousy breaks them up. Fast forward to the 90’s and the “other man” re-enters the lives of the now married couple with serious consequences. Harry looks adorable in 50’s hair and clothing…

