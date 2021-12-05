Police search for missing Toronto man Raheem White

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Raheem White, 26, was last seen Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Osler Street and Pelham Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 190 lbs., with an athletic build. He has brown hair in dreadlocks with brown eyes and the following tattoos, palm tree on left bicep and rose on shoulder. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and orange toque and a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.