The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Chelsey Fitzgerald, 21, was last seen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

She is described as 5'1", 160 lbs., medium build, shaved head, possibly a wearing blonde wig, and has facial piercings and tattoos on her hands. She was last seen wearing a short white and greet coat, black leggings carrying a black backpack and duffle bag.

Police are concerned for her safety.