What’s It Like To Have A Glamorous Mom?

Surely Jennifer Lopez didn’t expect her daughter Emme (with Marc Anthony) to follow in her elegant footsteps. Mother and daughter went shopping at The Grove, and like many kids, Emme,13, is rebelling and establishing her own look. Oversize seems to be the motto for young hipsters today and Emme wants nothing to do with her mom’s fitted silhouettes. She’s perfectly happy – and in style- wearing the gigantic sweater tucked into her generous overalls. Emme has a mind of her own…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

