Chelsea Handler’s Ever Expanding Family

Chelsea Handler and the boyfriend she’s so crazy about, Jo Koy, are pictured here holding her adopted chows Bert and Bernice. She captioned the photo “From our family to Yours” but you should take it as a reminder about The Betty White Challenge. Betty would have turned 100 on January 16, and that’s the day that everyone is urged to donate at least five dollars to the shelter or animal charity of choice – and it would be nice to make this a habit every year! Bert and Bernice agree…

Photo: Instagram

