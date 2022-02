The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

David Masri, 44, was last seen on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 5:08 p.m., in the University Avenue and College Street area. He was reported missing to police on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

He is described as 5'11", with a slim build, brown and grey hair, brown eyes, and a brown and grey beard.

No clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.