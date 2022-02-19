A THURSDAY is the story of a woman who takes 16 kids hostage. Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam Dhar) is engaged to Rohit Mirchandani (Karanvir Sharma) and stays in his sprawling house. A part of his residence has been converted into a playschool, which is run by Naina. She falls sick and resumes the playschool three weeks later, on a rainy Thursday. After the parents drop the kids off and leave, the maid, Savitri (Kalyanee Mulay) asks Naina for a holiday the next day as she has to go to the Aadhaar card centre for updating her details. Naina insists that she get her work done on the same day. After Savitri leaves and Naina is all alone with the kids, she calls the Colaba Police Station and informs them that she has taken 16 kids hostage. Her demand is to talk to a reputed cop, Javed Khan (Atul Kulkarni). After she ends a call, she gets a visitor, a driver (Boloram Das) of one of the children, who has come to deliver a parcel. She lets him inside. The driver notices that she has a gun. He gets scared and tries to raise an alarm. She ties him up. As luck would have it, Savitri returns as she had forgotten her cell phone. She too gets tied up. Meanwhile, a pregnant cop, Catherine Alvarez (Neha Dhupia) arrives at the scene. Naina fires at her and this is when the cops realise that the matter is serious. Javed is asked to come down immediately. Javed calls Naina and she says that she wants Rs. 5 crores. She assures that after her demand is met, she'll release one kid, and would inform about the rest of the demands later. After her demand is fulfilled and after a child is allowed to leave, Naina puts forward her next demand – to talk to the Prime Minister of India, Maya Rajguru (Dimple Kapadia). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

