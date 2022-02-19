Uncharted (English)

UNCHARTED is the story of two men trying to find a lost treasure. The film begins 15 years ago. Nathan aka Nate is a child and his older brother is Sam Drake. Both try to steal a map belonging to the Magellan expedition. However, they are caught red-handed. Sam, however, escapes and promises Nate that he’ll find him. In present-day New York, Nate (Tom Holland) works as a bartender and even steals valuables from wealthy guests without suspicion. One day, he meets Victor Sullivan aka Sully (Mark Wahlberg) in the bar. Sully is a treasure hunter and has worked with Sam in the past on an expedition. Sully claims that Sam ghosted him after they both stole a valuable diary. Due to the Sam connection, Nate agrees when Sully asks him for help – to find the Magellan treasure. As per the legend and the contents in the diary, the treasure is hidden in a place that has been locked with the help of two keys. Sam already has one key. The other key is about to be auctioned in New York. Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) is looking forward to buying this key at the auction. It was his family that funded the Magellan expedition. Hence, he feels that the treasure that Magellan has hidden belongs to him. He is aided by Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle), a ruthless mercenary. Sully plans to steal the key from the auction house with the help of Nate. The duo team up and manage to do the steal. At one point, Nate almost gets caught and Sully simply escapes as he had got the key without trying to help Nate. This makes Nate realize that Sully can’t be trusted. Nevertheless, they travel to Barcelona, Spain as that’s where the treasure is supposedly hidden. Here, they meet Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali). Sully, here, learns that Chloe is the one who has the other key. She, too, warns him that Sully is not trustworthy. Meanwhile, Moncada reaches Barcelona and wants to find the treasure at any cost. As per the diary contents, the treasure is hidden under what seems to be a pine tree. Sully is puzzled as there are innumerable pine trees in Barcelona. However, Nate correctly guesses that the treasure is not under any tree but in the St. Mary of the Pine church. They enter the holy place and are able to find an underground passage that hopefully leads to the treasure. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

