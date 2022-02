The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Kevin Chestnut, 21, was last seen on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at approximately 8:47 p.m., in the Windermere Avenue and Bloor Street area.

He is described as 6'0", red hair, heavy build, red beard, blue eyes.

Last seen wearing black pants, blue jacket with light blue sleeves, black balaclava and a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.