Michael Madsen’s Life Is Falling Apart

Looks like Michael Madsen is about to hit rock bottom. At 9 PM Wednesday, two policemen went to his Malibu house and arrested him for “trespassing” and brought him out in handcuffs, looking a mess. He was taken to the hospital for two hours and then the police station. Where he had been trespassing and who reported him is not known, BUT perhaps it has something to do with his rocky marriage. He’s been arrested for DUI several times and the Reservoir Dogs actor has lost work because of it. (We loved him in Thelma & Louise) In 2020 he got a star on the Walk of Fame and while making a rambling speech he was surprised to see his wife DeAnna at the ceremony. He became emotional and apologized to her, saying “My dear lovely DeAnna- I miss you so much honey and I’m sorry for all the things that happened in the last few days.” Sounds like they are not living together – maybe SHE called the cops on him. Keep in mind their son Hudson, 26, committed suicide in Hawaii a month ago. Madsen seems badly in need of help – but will he cooperate?

