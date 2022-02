Milan Fashion Week just started again and we couldn’t help noticing this look on Italian model Vittoria Ceretti (she looks like the Italian version of Kendall Jenner) What’s interesting is that top she’s wearing with the baggy suit. Reminds us of a super-skimpy swimsuit. It’s a very original – and unexpected- way of showing flesh…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

