Orlando Bloom appears to be happy as a clam in Beverly Hills as he purchases his new battery-powered Lucid car. The vehicle claims to go 400 to 500 miles on a single charge and it’s a serious rival to Tesla. Lucids rev up to 168 MPH and range in price from $77,000 to $170,000 – we’re assuming Orlando got a pricey one. Looks like he can hardly WAIT to get behind the wheel and take Katy for a ride…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

