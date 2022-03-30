Roman Abramovich suspected poisoning in Kyiv

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March, according to sources.

The Russian oligarch and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian delegation developed symptoms that included red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal and investigative news outlet Bellingcat.

The current Chelsea FC owner suffered temporary blindness for several hours following the poisoning, but quickly recovered.

Mr Abramvoich accepted a request by Ukraine at the end of February to help negotiate an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion just days after it started, and is said to still be interested in mediating despite the incident.