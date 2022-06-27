Attack on the G7 meeting in Kiev

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

June 27, 2022

The G7 nations gathering in Germany yesterday may have been the target of last weekend’s missile attacks on Kiev. In the Institute for the Study of War’s (ISW) newest examination of the conflict in Ukraine, such conclusion is reached.

President Zelensky believes the attack on the capital was motivated in the same way. When he spoke about “the Russian technique” recently, he used the term. In his own words, “every time there is a worldwide incident, they intensify.” The Netherlands Defense Academy’s assistant professor of military strategy, Han Bouwmeester, concurs.

According to him, Russia was a member of the G8 back when it was still known as the G8. “After the takeover of Crimea in 2014, it was forced to leave. However, it is a platform on which Putin desires to be seen.” According to Bouwmeester, a Russian invasion on Ukraine would make no military sense. There is no military importance to the attacks on apartment complexes and kindergartens.

Mart de Kruif, a retired general, also doesn’t see the military usefulness in it. I don’t think the attitudes at the conference will change because Russia has been shelling the Ukrainian capital.” Russians no longer have the ability to assault locations outside of the Donbas region, he said.

The Fall of Severodonetsk

Russian forces already control a large portion of the Donbas. Russia’s takeover of Severodonetsk, a town near Lugansk, is seen more as a symbolic defeat for Ukraine than as a military victory by the Kruif.

“In order to gain land, the Russians rely heavily on long-range artillery fire. They do this every day, but only with very little parts “he asserts. “There was no other choice for Ukrainians than to go. It was a choice between it and absolute annihilation.” Severodonetsk should not be turned into another Mariupol, according to Bouwmeester, citing comments made last week by the Ukrainian military and President Zelensky.

Heavy warfare raged for weeks in that southern port city because the Ukrainian army refused to abandon the Azovstal plant complex in the area. Bouwmeester added that “the fighters who were still in Severodonetsk were told to withdraw as quickly as possible since the Russian artillery is concentrated in one spot.”

According to De Kruif, the Russians have no other strategy “It’s because they’ve lost most of their men. They revert to the traditional methods they used in Grozny, Chechnya: long-range gunfire.”

As a result, Ukraine needs Western long-range weaponry as soon as possible. To steal that advantage from the Russians would make them “vulnerable,” according to De Kruif. “With a large fire roller, they can no longer pull forward step by step.”

Take a few steps forward and a few steps back.

Even while Ukraine already has artillery, it can’t even come close to matching the range of firepower that the Russian army possesses. A truck is required to pull the American M777 system, which has already been delivered. According to De Kruif, “as a result, they are less mobile.”

The French artillery system known as the “shoot-and-scoot strategy” is now being awaited. These systems don’t require a truck to move them. This makes it more difficult for the Russians to retaliate since they may swiftly fire and drive away.

Lysychansk, on the Donets River adjacent Severodonetsk, is projected to be the next Russian target. Bouwmeester describes it as the region’s last city. “They’ll control the entire Lugansk region if they get their paws on it.”

Both analysts believe that this does not indicate that the entire Donbas will be seized swiftly. According to De Kruif, “the gravitational center has now been moved to Lugansk.”. He claims that Russia’s heavy weaponry cannot be readily relocated elsewhere. Because of the logistical challenges, the Russians are aware of their vulnerability.

Bouwmeester, on the other hand, does not expect Russia to take over the whole Donbas region. “It’s also necessary to take over Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. And it’s still a long way off.”