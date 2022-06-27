Bam Margera The Jackass actor out of rehab again

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Second time lucky for Bam Margera: The Jackass actor has walked out of rehab again.

After escaping a rehabilitation institution, Bam Margera has done it again. He’d vanished for the last two weeks, as well, if you’re wondering. The Jackass star has been missing since Saturday, according to TMZ.

When a judge ordered Bam Margera to stay in a clinic, he was 42 years old and had already left the facility two weeks prior. In response to this policy, a TV celebrity had departed the company. A few days later, the skateboarder and TV celebrity was located at a hotel. As to why he left the clinic now, we don’t know.

Bam Margera has been in and out of rehab on a regular basis due to her long history of drug and alcohol abuse. His expulsion from Jackass 4: Forever was the subject of a lawsuit that he resolved earlier this year. In order to keep him out of trouble, they made him take a breath test three times a day, pass urine two times a week, and screen the roots of his hair for drug usage.

ADD medication Adderall was found in Margera’s system, which led to his dismissal.

MTV aired the Jackass series between 2000 and 2002, which featured professional skateboarders performing stunts, among other things. Later, films like Viva La Bam and Wildboyz were released as spin-offs of the original franchise.