Gabriel Attal The Youngest French Prime Minister

This article was last updated on January 9, 2024

Education Minister Gabriel Attal (34) new French Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Gabriel Attal as prime minister. Attal is the successor to Élisabeth Borne, who resigned yesterday at Macron’s request. With the reshuffle, the president hopes that voters will regain more confidence in his government. Gabriel Attal is 34 years old, making him the youngest Prime Minister France has ever had. He is also the first French prime minister to be openly gay. The new prime minister is known as a close ally of Macron. He started with the Socialist Party, then switched to Renaissance, Macron’s party. Since last year he has been Minister of Education, before that he was Deputy Minister of Finance.

Behind in polls Macron’s party is trailing in polls behind Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National. The European elections are in June. The French government faced several crises in the past year. For example, there was large-scale resistance to increasing the retirement age. There was also criticism of the introduction of a stricter one immigration law. Right-wing parties thought the first version of the immigration law was too mild, while the left thought it was too strict. On X Macron says he has every confidence in Attal. “I know I can count on your energy and commitment to achieve the renewal project I have announced,” said the French president.

