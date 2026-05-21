Prince William celebrates ‘amazing night’ as Villa fans party

Prince William was every Aston Villa fan on Wednesday as they ended their 30-year wait for a trophy by beating Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final in Istanbul.

The Prince of Wales showed a range of emotions throughout the final at Besiktas Park as Villa looked to win their first European trophy since 1982.

After a release of emotions for Villa’s three goals, the prince posted a message of congratulations.

He said: “Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!

“Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success.”

With an estimated 20,000 fans present to turn the Turkish city into ‘Astonbul’, Villa secured their first Europa League title with goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers.

Before the match, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks shared a special message in support of Villa.

In an eight-second clip sent to BBC Radio WM, the Hollywood star and Villa fan said: “This is Tom Hanks in the United States of America, thinking one thing and one thing only, go Villa.” Victory started a party that is only just beginning, with a parade in Birmingham on Thursday.

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