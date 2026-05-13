Prime Minister Carney faces backlash as OAS changes and program cuts hit Canadian seniors amid soaring food and fuel costs

Seniors who helped vote in the Prime Minister are now facing program cuts while inflation eats their fixed incomes. Ottawa ducks questions as travel costs climb.

When Prime Minister Mark Carney took office, seniors across Canada believed they were voting for stability. They heard promises of fiscal discipline that wouldn’t touch the safety net. Now, less than a year into his mandate, those same seniors from St. John’s to Victoria are finding out what that “discipline” really means.

Program cuts land as prices rise

Ottawa has delayed OAS indexing changes, effectively cutting payments in real terms while grocery bills are up over 20% and home heating costs spike again this winter. The Age Credit — used by thousands of Canadian retirees to offset rising property tax and utilities — is on the chopping block in the next budget.

Nationwide, funding for home care programs has been “paused for review.” Plans to expand rural health travel grants, vital for seniors in Northern Ontario, the Prairies, and Atlantic Canada, were scrapped. Pharmacare coverage for shingles vaccines was also deferred.

Seniors feel taken for granted

Seniors turned out in record numbers last election. Ridings from Peterborough to Moncton swung on their vote. Many backed Carney for competent management, not austerity for the people who built this country. Now they face Service Canada office hour cuts, longer GIS adjustment waits, and new clawbacks on modest RRSP savings.

Questions dodged in Ottawa

When asked in the House why seniors face 8-month waits for home adaptation grants, Carney pivots to “fiscal frameworks” and “long-term sustainability.” What he doesn’t answer: Why slow-walk OAS indexing while billions flow to overseas development banks? Why expand ministerial offices while cutting veterans’ caseworkers?

Travel optics vs. fixed incomes

Meanwhile, the PM’s overseas trips continue — multi-stop flights with large entourages and luxury accommodations. Each tour costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands. That money could fund Meals on Wheels in a dozen small towns for a year. The contrast is stark for pensioners in Sudbury and Saskatoon choosing between heat and food.

The political cost

Canada voted for competence, not condescension. You can feel the shift at legion halls, grocery checkouts, and in calls to MPs’ offices coast to coast. Cutting seniors first while jetting abroad isn’t a strategy. And Canadian voters have long memories.

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