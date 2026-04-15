Prime Minister Mark Carney to reduce tax on fuel

Canada will suspend the federal fuel excise tax on gasoline and diesel from April 20 to September 7 to help consumers and businesses deal with rising prices, Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Tuesday.

“(This) is a responsible measure that will reduce operating costs for truckers and businesses in the food, agriculture, housing, construction, and delivery sectors,” he said. The measure is expected to reduce the cost of regular gasoline by 10 cents a liter and diesel by four cents a liter, he added.

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