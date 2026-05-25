Criminal network arrested after string of extortions targeting South Asian business owners

Peel police say they have arrested 17 suspects linked to at least 16 violent extortion incidents that predominantly targeted members of the South Asian business community.

A total of 106 criminal charges have been laid in connection with the joint investigation, which Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said involved the FBI, CBSA, OPP, and Surrey Police Service.

Victims in these incidents were threatened, and their businesses were shot at and set on fire, Duraiappah said.

“The violence was not random,” he noted. “They were specifically targeted and escalated over time.”

Duraiappah said the investigation has both national and international scope.

“This investigation is far beyond Peel. It has ties to British Columbia… as well as the United States and India,” he said, adding that one suspect was linked to an attempted homicide in India.

Six of the 17 charged may face immigration action, Duraiappah said.

“Outside the 17, there six additional (suspects) that have been detained by Canadian Border Services. Some of them have already been removed from Canada and two are in custody with CBSA,” he said.

Deputy Chief Nick Milonovich said that members of this criminal network are believed to be responsible for roughly half of the 620 rounds discharged from illegal firearms in Peel Region this year.

“We believe we have made a significant dent in their ability to operate,” he said.

“Each bullet represents a life that could have been lost and a tremendous amount of fear and concern created in our community.”