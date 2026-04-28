Shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner raises questions about Trump’s security

The day after a man armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives tried to storm a dinner attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington is trying to understand how, for the third time in less than two years, a gunman was able to get within such close proximity to Mr. Trump.

The President was unharmed after being rushed from the stage at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday as gunshots rang out in a nearby hallway.

But the incident is reviving questions about his security arrangements, which have already been tightened up after he survived two assassination attempts during the 2024 election campaign.

On Sunday, acting Attorney-General Todd Blanche said that the suspect appeared to be targeting Mr. Trump and other members of the administration, and had travelled to Washington from California for that purpose.

The Associated Press, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

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