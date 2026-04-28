Canada out class USA in the civic four series rugby campaign

Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team used their dominance in the scrum as a springboard to an eight-try, 50–12 victory over the United States at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, capping off its 2026 Pacific Four Series campaign.

Canada’s win featured tries from seven different players, including two from fullback Claire Gallagher, who also added five conversions to lead the team in scoring with 20 points. Sophie de Goede, the 2025 World Rugby Player of the Year, scored Canada’s first try after the team fell behind 7–0 early in the match. Asia Hogan-Rochester, in her 11th appearance for Canada’s 15s team, scored in the 61st minute for her 10th career try.

“Our scrum was good, and when you have a good scrum, you usually have a good day,” said Kevin Rouet, head coach of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team. “Our backs also moved the ball very well in transition. When you add that all up, you get a 50-point game, which was a very good day for us.”

“The connection between our forwards and backs was great, but we all know how important a full week of preparation is,” Rouet added. “Coming into this tour, it was a short preparation and going into last week’s game against New Zealand was also short. So, to have a full week this time was huge.”

First Half

The game’s first score went to the host Americans, who slowly worked their way up the field with nearly five minutes of possession before crossing in the ninth minute. The conversion gave them a 7–0 lead.

Canada appeared to respond in the 20th minute when Sophie de Goede picked from the back of a scrum five metres out and fed Justine Pelletier, but the try was overturned by the TMO (Television Match Official), who determined Pelletier lost control of the ball while diving over.

Moments later, Canada had another chance from close range. This time, de Goede went herself from the back of the scrum to score under the posts. Gallagher’s conversion levelled the score at 7–7. Just a few minutes later, the USA had a try of its own overturned after the TMO ruled the ball had been held up over the line.

The Canadians took the lead in the 36th minute, starting their attack from a scrum on the USA 22-metre line. After carrying to the edge through Aurora Bowie, Pelletier found a gap around the ruck to score, putting Canada ahead 12–7.

On the final play of the half, Canada moved quickly back down the field, and prop DaLeaka Menin powered over to extend the lead. Gallagher converted, giving Canada a 19–7 advantage at halftime.

Second Half

The TMO was involved again in the 50th minute, overturning what would have been a fourth Canadian try from Gabrielle Senft. Less than two minutes later, Canada moved the ball to the edge, where a clean pass from Taylor Perry found Aurora Bowie in stride. In her third cap, Bowie darted over for her first international try, extending the lead to 24–7.

Having already added three conversions, Gallagher then scored a try of her own, splitting the final USA defenders inside the five-metre line and converting it to push the lead to 31–7.

In the 61st minute, Hogan-Rochester crossed for the 10th try of her career, fighting through two defenders at speed to make it 36–7. Canada continued to build, with Emily Tuttosi scoring in the 64th minute, followed by Gallagher’s second try in the 68th. The USA added a late try, but Canada closed out a dominant second half to secure a 50–12 win.

CANADA SCORING SUMMARY

Tries: Claire Gallagher (58’, 68’), Sophie de Goede (22’), Justine Pelletier (36’), DaLeaka Menin (40’), Aurora Bowie (52’), Asia Hogan-Rochester (61’), Emily Tuttosi (64’)

Conversions: Claire Gallagher (5)

A WORD FROM CAPTAIN ALEX TESSIER

“I mean I am not in the scrum but from the outside view they were pretty amazing,” laughed Alex Tessier,” speaking about the impact of Canada’s forwards on the game. “They showed dominance in the scrum and they were going forward every single time which I was really pleased about because as a back you get an amazing platform to play from.”

UP NEXT FOR CANADA’S WOMEN’S RUGBY TEAM

Canada will assemble next in Europe at the end of the summer to prepare for their fixtures against Scotland, England and Frace throughout September as part of the WXV Global Series, unveiled by World Rugby and 18 national unions earlier this year, marks a transformative moment for the international women’s game. Designed to harness the growth of women’s rugby across the world, the competition creates certainty of fixtures, deepens international rivalries and lays a clear competitive pathway towards Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.

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