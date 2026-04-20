Ford government loosening alcohol rules

The Ford government is loosening up alcohol restrictions at provincial parks, making it legal to consume alcohol almost everywhere.

“Adults aged 19 and up will now be allowed to responsibly consume alcohol in most areas of our provincial parks, including picnic areas, beaches and other day use spaces,” Ontario Environment Minister Todd McCarthy said at an announcement in Oakville Wednesday morning.

The province says park users will not receive tickets or fines for “responsibly consuming alcohol in permitted areas outside of individual campsites.”

Existing rules will still apply for unsafe or unlawful behaviour, including public intoxication or underage drinking.

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