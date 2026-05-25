Caroline Mulroney resigning from Ford’s cabinet, will step down as MPP next month

PC MPP Caroline Mulroney will be resigning from Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet and will be vacating her seat in York-Simcoe, she said in a letter posted to social media.

Mulroney, who serves as president of the Treasury Board and minister of Francophone Affairs, said she informed the premier on Sunday and will officially step down on Friday, June 5.

“Serving as your Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe and as a member of the Ontario government for the past eight years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It is not a decision I have made lightly,” she wrote. The

“Two years ago, I lost my father. Last year, my husband Andrew and I became empty nesters. These are the kinds of moments that clarify what matters. Together they have led me to the conclusion that now is the right time to step back from elected life and begin a new chapter, one I am genuinely excited about.”

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford said the province has been lucky to have her “calm and steady leadership” in cabinet, noting her other roles as attorney general and transportation minister.

“Caroline leaves behind a record she can be immensely proud of: a historic funding agreement for the largest expansion of public transit in North America, disciplined fiscal policies that are helping to keep our economy competitive while investing in critical frontline services and a strong and thriving Francophone community across the province, to name only a few,” the statement read.

“Caroline is more than a colleague: she is a close personal friend. I will miss seeing her sitting across from me at the cabinet table and in caucus meetings. Politics is in Caroline’s blood. The Ontario PC Party and our conservative movement will no doubt continue to benefit from her ideas and ideals. Here’s to an exciting next chapter for Caroline and her family.”

Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfavly will fill in on an “interim basis” to serve as Treasury Board president when Mulroney steps aside.