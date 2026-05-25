Olivia Chow says she is running for a second term as mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow says she is running for another term as Toronto’s mayor.

Chow made the official announcement Monday, though it was widely expected she would enter the race to hang on to the job.

Chow has been mayor since 2023, when she won a special byelection to replace John Tory, who stepped down from office after admitting to an affair with a staffer.

Nominations for this year’s municipal election opened just a few weeks ago on May 1 and there are currently 15 other people registered to run for mayor.

Chow joins Brad Bradford on the list of sitting council members who are running for the mayor’s office. Both of them ran in the special byelection in 2023, as well.

Tory was rumored to be considering a run, but he confirmed earlier this year he wouldn’t do so. Former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey, who also ran in 2023, has confirmed he won’t be running for mayor either.

Nominations will remain open until Aug. 21.

The election will be held on Oct. 26.

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