Canada’s economy shrinks again, raising chances of recession

Canada’s real gross domestic product unexpectedly contracted slightly in the first quarter of 2026, marking the second consecutive quarterly decline and meeting the technical definition of a recession.

The results came as a surprise: Preliminary estimates in April had suggested the economy grew to start the year, but data released Friday by Statistics Canada showed an increase in imports — up 2.9 per cent in the first quarter, mainly driven by gold imports — dragged real GDP growth into negative territory on an annualized basis.

StatCan officials did not comment on whether the economy is experiencing a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

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