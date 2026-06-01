Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explodes on launchpad at Cape Canaveral

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded during testing on a Florida launchpad Thursday, as the company was making preparations to send the reusable rocket to space for a mission delivering satellites into low Earth orbit.

“We experienced an anomaly during today’s hotfire test,” the company said in a post on X. “All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more.”

Footage showed what appeared to be its engines firing and then a massive fireball that enveloped the launch site at Cape Canaveral, Florida, sending a cloud of flames and soot skyward.

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