‘The tip of the iceberg’: Halton police make largest human trafficking bust in force’s history

A woman who was victimized by an alleged criminal network in the Greater Toronto Area for 15 years has led Halton Regional Police to the largest human trafficking bust in the force’s history.

At a news conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed the results of Project Troubadour, a 10-month investigation that was initiated after the victim reported the criminal activity to police in September.

She’s one of 12 victims between the ages of 18 and 34 that police say were trafficked across the country. But Supt. Dave Costantini warned there are likely many more.

“Unfortunately, we believe that 12 victims is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Eight individuals have been charged as a result of the bust and are now facing a combined 83 criminal offences.