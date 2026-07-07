Palm Beach international airport renamed

HISTORIC.Palm Beach International Airport officially becomes “President Donald J. Trump International Airport” effective July 9th, 2026.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the legislation on March 30th. This marks the first time in U.S. history that an airport has been named after a sitting president. The airport will retain all current operations and leadership under Palm Beach County.

The FAA has approved the name change. New I-95 signage is already in place.

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.