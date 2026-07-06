President Trump’s Record of False Claims: Trade, Attacks, Exaggeration, and Flip-Flops

1. Supporting the Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, Then Denouncing It

President Trump campaigned in 2016 calling NAFTA “the worst trade deal ever made” and a “disaster”. He repeatedly claimed it killed American jobs and drained factories to Mexico. Once in office, he renegotiated NAFTA into the USMCA — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. After signing USMCA in 2020, he promoted it as “the best trade deal ever made” and “the most important trade deal in U.S. history”. The shift from “worst deal ever” to “best deal ever” for the same trading relationship is a clear flip-flop.

2. Attacking People

Throughout his political career Trump has used public rallies, interviews, and social media to personally attack opponents, journalists, judges, and public officials. He has labeled critics “fake news”, “low energy”, “crooked”, and used nicknames like “Sleepy Joe” and “Lyin’ Ted”. These attacks often go beyond policy disagreement and target individuals’ character, appearance, and intelligence. The pattern continued during his presidency and after, with repeated public insults directed at political rivals and members of his own administration.

3. Exaggerating

Fact-checking organizations tracked thousands of false or misleading statements during his first term. Examples include claims about crowd sizes at his inauguration, the scale of voter fraud in 2016 and 2020, and the number of manufacturing jobs created. He routinely described events, accomplishments, and problems in superlative terms — “biggest”, “greatest”, “never before” — that did not match official data or eyewitness accounts. This pattern of exaggeration was a consistent feature of his public statements.

4. Flip-Flopping

Beyond trade, Trump shifted positions on several major issues. He criticized President Obama’s use of executive orders, then used them extensively himself. He voiced support for gun control measures after mass shootings, then reversed to back the NRA position. He called for cutting the federal debt, then signed tax and spending bills that increased it. These reversals show a pattern of taking opposing positions on the same issue at different