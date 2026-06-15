Carney’s Border Blindspot: GTA Bleeds While Ottawa Plays Politics

Two officers dead. A family executed in Aurora. And Mark Carney is still acting like the guns killing Canadians have nothing to do with his government.

The facts haven’t changed, just the name on the door: 70-80% of crime guns traced in Ontario come from the U.S. Bought legally in states with weak laws, smuggled across a border Carney’s government is failing to secure, then used to murder police and families in the GTA.

That’s not a “policy challenge.” That’s a national security failure. And the responsibility sits with the Prime Minister.

Carney inherited the problem. He’s owning the failure.

Carney came in promising economic competence and steady leadership. But on border security, he’s repeating the same mistakes. Bill C-21 and C-62 are still being used to target legal owners while smugglers move handguns through Windsor, Fort Erie, and Niagara with little risk.

CBSA remains understaffed. Scanning tech is patchy. Joint RCMP-ATF task forces are underfunded. When two officers are killed in the line of duty and a family is wiped out in Aurora, Carney offers statements. What GTA residents need is action at the border.

The PM’s job is to protect the perimeter. Carney isn’t.

Mark Carney controls CBSA budgets. He controls RCMP priorities. He controls federal infrastructure spending. If high-risk crossings don’t have 24/7 scanning, K-9 units, and dedicated anti-smuggling units, that’s a Carney decision. If U.S. straw purchasers aren’t being tracked before guns move north, that’s a Carney decision.

“Can’t control U.S. gun laws” isn’t leadership. It’s surrender. Canada controls the Canadian side of the border. Right now, Carney’s government is choosing not to.

What Canadians are demanding

1. Fortify the border now: Full scanning, more CBSA officers, K-9 teams at every commercial crossing. Fund it like the emergency it is.

2. Crush the supply chain: Real-time data sharing with U.S. authorities to arrest straw purchasers before guns cross, not after bodies drop.

3. Real consequences: Mandatory prison for gun smugglers. No bail, no plea deals for trafficking illegal firearms.

Mark Carney wanted the job of Prime Minister. That job includes keeping Canadians alive. Two officers buried. A family gone. All killed by guns that crossed a border under Carney’s watch.

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