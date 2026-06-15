Hamilton wins first grand prix for Ferrari

An emotional Lewis Hamilton took his first victory for Ferrari in a compelling Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from second place with four laps to go.

It was a dramatic end to a gripping race that had tension and jeopardy throughout as Hamilton secured his first victory since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, when he was still driving for Mercedes.

The win turned on a virtual safety-car (VSC) period which allowed Hamilton, on a different pit-stop strategy to Mercedes, to pit and retain the lead.

Meanwhile, Antonelli had just passed Russell for second place with five laps to go after a race-long battle when his car ground to a halt because of an electrical shutdown.

Russell finished second and McLaren’s Lando Norris was third in the first all-British podium since the 1968 US Grand Prix.

Hamilton said over the radio: “Grazie a tutti. You’ve helped me achieve this dream. I am so proud of you. To my family, I love you, and to the fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am.”

The key stories of a momentous race were:

Confirmation of Hamilton and Ferrari’s return to the front



A touch of irony as to the cause of the VSC that turned the race for Hamilton Antonelli’s first problem of the year providing much-needed luck for RussellA touch of irony as to the cause of the VSC that turned the race for Hamilton Without the VSC, Hamilton’s three-stop strategy – compared with the two of Russell and Antonelli – would have had him catching the two Mercedes and contesting for the victory in the closing laps.

Instead, the VSC allowed him to save 10 seconds on a stop and come out still in the lead, then pull away on fresher tyres.

Hamilton’s victory, in combination with Antonelli’s retirement, narrowed the seven-time champion’s deficit in the championship to 41 points.

Russell also closes in on Antonelli and is now 50 points behind the Italian.

Asked about where it ranked among his 106 career victories, Hamilton said: “They are all special in their own way. But this one is something else. I watched Ferrari have all that success, when I was younger, watching it on TV and as I have been racing, I’ve always watched the screens and wondered what it will be like to win in that car and it has come.

“Everyone has worked hard for it and everyone deserves it. I am forever grateful to them and this is just the first of, I hope, many. Great pit stops today, great strategy. The car felt fantastic. Forza Ferrari.”

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