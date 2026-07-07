Canada picks Germany’s TKMS over South Korea’s Hanwha to build submarine fleet The Canadian government has picked Germany’s TKMS to build this country’s first significant submarine fleet, siding with NATO allies and Europe over Asian defence contractor Hanwha. Mr. Carney, who unveiled the news before flying to a NATO leaders’ summit in Turkey, said the sub purchase will be the largest defence procurement in Canadian history.

“These subs will strengthen our defence industrial base, deepen our partnerships with trusted allies, and open new opportunities for Canadian businesses in European supply chains,” the Prime Minister said.

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