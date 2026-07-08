Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to all-time great World Cup comeback against Egypt

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to one of the great World Cup comebacks as they came back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 and seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Argentina had found themselves behind at half-time in the World Cup for the first time in 16 years after Yasser Ibrahim’s 15th-minute header and a Messi penalty saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

The reigning champions appeared to be on the brink of elimination when Mostafa Ziko put Egpyt 2-0 up in the 67th minute, after already having seen a goal ruled out for a VAR intervention on a challenge in the build-up.

Lionel Scaloni’s side had other ideas. Cristian Romero gave them hope with his 79th-minute header, before the 39-year-old Messi sent Argentinians into delirium with his improbable — or perhaps probable — equaliser off the crossbar. There had been four minutes and 18 seconds between the goals.

Lionel Scaloni’s side had other ideas. Cristian Romero gave them hope with his 79th-minute header, before the 39-year-old Messi sent Argentinians into delirium with his improbable — or perhaps probable — equaliser off the crossbar. There had been four minutes and 18 seconds between the goals.

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